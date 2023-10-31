Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan & Mendes Hockey final

– with thrilling win over Old Fort

Kaieteur Sports – The action-packed Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues continued Sunday last at the National Stadium in Providence. With just one match carded for the day’s proceedings, the stage was set for an intense showdown, as Bounty GCC Hockey team faced off against YMCA Old Fort. In the end, the spectators were treated to a nail-biting encounter that saw GCC emerge victorious with a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

The hero of the day was GCC’s Dwayne Scott, who scored the lone goal of the match. In the 12th minute of the game, GCC found themselves on the fortunate end of a penalty corner decision, and Scott, the man of the moment, wasted no time. He expertly rifled home the winning goal for his team.

GCC with a 1-0 lead, managed to keep Old Fort at bay throughout the second and third periods. Their defense was impervious, and they successfully maintained a clean sheet until the final whistle was blown.

Meanwhile, with this win, the GCC Men’s team secured the first spot in the final of the Farfan and Mendes-sponsored Men’s League. The elation in the GCC camp was palpable, as they look forward to the chance to clinch the championship title.

On the other side of things, YMCA Old Fort are not out of the running just yet. They are scheduled to play the winners of the upcoming match between Pepsi Hikers and Saints, which is penciled in for Sunday, November 5th.

However, switching the focus onto the Woodpecker Products Women’s League, Woodpecker Hikers’ is set to tackle YMCA Old Fort on November 4th at 3:00 pm. While, table-topper GBTI GCC will take on Saints on the following day, November 5th, at 2:00 pm at the same venue.