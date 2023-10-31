Apology /Correction

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News wishes to apologise for errors contained in our lead article on Monday October, 30, 2023 under the caption: “Jagdeo failed to outline consequences for Exxon Brazen Use of Stabroek Block; profits to finance Kaieteur, Canje blocks.”
The headline should have read “Exxon will face no punishment or consequence for illegally using Stabroek Block revenue for other blocks.” Kaieteur News apologises for the error. The correct article was reposted in our online edition.
Jagdeo tries to distract this nation every time he opens his mouth, while Pres. Ali silent.
