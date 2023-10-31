$273M to drill new wells in Essequibo, EBD

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is set to spend approximately $273 million to drill new water wells at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast and at Caledonia and Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) revealed that following the bidding process, the agency has awarded the contracts to Morris Jeffrey Enterprise who would drill the well at Onderneeming to the tune of $85,791,376, QA Civil Works who would drill at Caledonia to the tune of $89,000,300, and Jemcorp Engineering & Imports who would construct the well at Garden of Eden for $98,358,200.

This year the GWI was allocated some $17.7 billion from the national budget to facilitate the construction of wells, water treatment plants among other projects in a number of communities across the country. The drilling of wells in the three identified areas are part GWI’s programme to improve water coverage in coastal areas and increase it to 90 per cent by 2025. It was reported that in addition to a new well at Caledonia and Onderneeming, GWI is also constructing water treatment plants in these areas. The Caledonia project which costs $3.6 billion is being constructed by Sigma Engineering Limited and is one of the newest plants for the East Bank.

The contract for the plant along with six others was signed in October last year to the tune of $8.5 billion. As for the plant at Onderneeming, that is being constructed Toshiba Water Solutions, an Indian based company to the tune of $1.2 billion. The government has been making several interventions to ensure that its citizens can easily access treated water across the country, as such the construction of these structures are being conducted under the Coastal Water Treatment Programme which is being monitored by GWI.

