We are still divided when it comes to protecting our national patrimony

Peeping Tom…

Kaieteur News – A protest action was called last week to demand the oil companies operating in the Stabroek Block surrender the 20% of its oil blocks in accordance with the law. Those carrying out the protest are fearful that if the oil companies are allowed to hold on to these blocks, they will use the time to survey the entire Stabroek Block and then to hand back to Guyana unproductive areas.

On the other hand, if Guyana reclaims its 20% of the Stabroek Block, it can put the others to auction and earn billions of dollars in the process. That money can be used to double the salaries of public servants, nurses, teachers, and members of the disciplined services.

Even though the protest was poorly advertised, it did attract many vociferous protestors. It shows that the Guyanese people are aware of the many shortcomings and betrayals in the management of the oil and gas industry and that more of them are willing to come forward and take a stand.

Presently, if the government and the Opposition were to call on the citizenry to protest the acts of provocation by Venezuela, it would be the biggest protest in the history of the country. Tens of thousands of Guyanese are likely to turn out even though the threat of a Venezuelan invasion currently is remote because of the situation in that country.

Persons have asked how it is that Guyanese can be so united against Venezuela but so divided when it comes to the oil contract. They have pointed to the fact that booth situations are tied to oil. Venezuela is raising the ante over its claim to Essequibo precisely because of the oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block which most Guyanese are now convinced was handed to the oil companies through a lopsided and disadvantageous agreement.

It is a contradiction that Guyanese can rage against Venezuela’s claim to our national patrimony but refuse to do so against the oil companies that are raping this patrimony and shortchanging Guyana is the process.

