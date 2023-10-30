Thousands participate in Pinktober walk/run

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, 10,000 participants took the streets of Georgetown to walk/run in solidarity with those fighting cancer, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) said.

According to the telecommunications company, the participants assembled at the Everest Cricket Ground headed south along Camp Street, east into Church Street, north into Vlissingen Road, west into Lamaha Street, and finally, north into Camp Street.

Dressed in pink, the participants returned to the Everest ground to conclude the walk/run where a health fair was held. They were then entertained by performances by several top DJs and singers, GTT said.

The health fair offered a wide range of essential medical services such as blood pressure testing, screening, dental care and more, while among the performers were Omaiah Hall, Big Red, DJ Pressure T, Mix Master Toney, FAME Band and other local stars.

GTT said the event was a testament to the power of collaboration with the company and the Ministry of Health, the Champions of Hope NGOs, and the more than 100 companies who participated, showing a shared commitment to raising awareness about cancer and making a positive impact in the country.

Chief Commercial Officer of GTT, Kerchelle Jn Charles, said that it was heartening to witness the meaningful impact of the event on the lives of thousands of Guyanese.

“Many persons walked in honour of family members they lost to cancer, we also had cancer survivors, cancer support organizations, corporate Guyana, popular influencers and persons from all walks of life coming together with a common purpose, and that signals to me that we are closer to the goal we are trying to reach and we want to thank everyone for their involvement”.

Charles said that the company will soon disclose information on the success of the entire campaign, including how much money was raised for the cause, before making donations to several cancer support organizations and the Ministry of Health.

GTT said it awarded several exciting prizes to participants on Sunday including an iPhone 15 and vouchers for brunch at Starbucks.

The event was an overwhelming success, illustrating the strength of collaboration, community engagement, and the collective drive to make a difference, GTT said.