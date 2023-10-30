Superbet cashier, two others arrested for scamming ATMs

Kaieteur News – A Superbet cashier is among three persons who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly scamming several Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) machines in the city.

Police identified the cashier as Akashmati Ramnaraine, 37, of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while her accomplices were Bhojnarine Gopaul, called ‘Sandeep,’ a 37-year-old technician of Coldingen, ECD and Tulsie Rampersaud, a 26-year-old welder of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Detectives had them under surveillance and at around 00:15, they were nabbed.

Police had received a report that the trio was targeting ATM machines of several commercial banks.

The cops on Sunday trailed them to a Citizen Bank’s ATM machine at Giftland Mall. There, police saw Tulsie Rampersaud stepping out of the car dressed in a black ‘hoodie’ and red short pants. He went into the ATM and spent about 40 seconds before returning to the car. After leaving the mall, the trio went to another Citizen Bank’s ATM machine, which is located at OMG on Sheriff Street, where Rampersaud repeated his action.

Police then made their move and intercepted the car in which the occupants were travelling. A search was conducted and the ranks found the group with four debit cards, a Bank of America Visa Debit Card, one New York State Medicaid Recipient Card, and two blank cards.

They were all taken into police custody.