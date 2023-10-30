Self-studied Guyanese tech consultant publishes 2nd book

Latest update October 30th, 2023 12:30 AM
Kaieteur News – Self-studied Guyanese tech consultant, Phillip Inshanally has achieved yet another feat.
The consultant, who is known for his work, published his 2nd book which was released in September. Inshanally told Kaieteur News that the 2nd book is an update of his first study guide module titled “CompTIA Linux+ Certification Guide” – this was released in 2018.
The second most recent book titled “CompTIA Linux+ XK0-005 Reference Guide”- was released in September 2023.
Inshanally explained that the first book about US-based IT certification programme that information technology professionals would go after when they are in need of the LINUX operating system.
“This system is used by universities all around the world; its alternative to the Microsoft Windows operating system. The first book is exam preparation for the Comptia Linux certification which is globally accepted by IT students US, UK, and Asia.”
The IT professional told this publication that the objective of the book is to provide a simplified version of the study guide to students.
“I am self-studied and through my knowledge and experience, I believed I can offer students simpler concepts to the courses being taught by this US certified programme.”
He continued, “My books are a more real-world approach anybody interested in IT can pick up the book and read it and relate and understand. They don’t need to do a lot about a particular.”
He said, “The 2nd book is a continuation or update to first given the US certification board added new topics the course.”
According to Inshanally, the US- based certificate programme offers IT professionals’ opportunities in the global job market.
“There are many opportunities in IT. You (can) be hired as a computer programmer, a graphic developer, a network specialist and lots more. Phone companies use the Linux environment in their systems,” the tech consultant added.
Inshanally is currently a consultant with over 22+ years in the IT/ICT/OT industry. He is also among the first Guyanese IT authors to have written two US-based IT certification books.
Additionally, he is said to be the first Guyanese who created international IT training video courses for various companies such as computer platforms INE and Cybrary, to name a few. He is a Cisco Certified Internet work expert.
