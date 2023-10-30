Scores of Venezuelans deported from Essequibo Coast

Kaieteur News – Scores of Venezuelan nationals were on Sunday deported by the authorities after entering the country illegally in an iron boat at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast on Saturday.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, close to one hundred Venezuelan nationals arrived in the boat on Saturday.

A joint operation by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), saw the foreigners being detained upon their arrival. Kaieteur News learnt that the Venezuelans spent the night at the Anna Regina Fire Station and were flown back to the border in the GDF’s Skyvan aircraft.

Chaos, however, erupted while the migrants were being transported to the Hampton Court aerodrome by bus, scenes were captured on video.

The Venezuelans jumped out of the windows of the moving bus at Anna Regina and ran away in a bid to escape. They were all recaptured quickly. More videos surfaced subsequently on Sunday of more boat loads of Venezuelans being intercepted in the Essequibo River at Parika.

Some were intercepted during the night and in desperation, they plunged over board in an attempt to swim away from the police.

One of the foreigners, who was reportedly deported, made a video in the boat while they were being intercepted in the river by Joint Services ranks.

The individual captioned the video, “Venezolanos en proceso de deportacion para Venezuela, Dios tome control (Venezuelans in the process of being deported to Venezuela, God take Control).

One of the migrants, a woman holding a child, could be heard saying that they, “spent five days in the water” as she pleaded with the authorities to let them stay.

“Necesitamos ayuda, tenemos unos niños y tienen alergias, necesitan agua, necesitamos un lugar seguro. No queremos regresar a Venezuela porque Venezuela no está en buenas condiciones ni para nosotros ni para los niños. Ayúdanos (We need help because we have children and they have allergies, they need water, we need a “safe place”, We don’t want to return to Venezuela because Venezuela is not in a good condition not for us nor the children. Please help us),” she said.

In the past, Venezuelan nationals would arrive and they are usually welcomed once they clear immigration through various ports-of-entry such as at Charity. However, in recent weeks, many have been arriving at various locations along the Coastland.

As tension between the Guyana and Venezuela continues over the latter country’s claim of Essequibo, the government in Georgetown has been heightening measures to stem the flow of the foreigners who chose to arrive illegally.