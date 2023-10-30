Latest update October 30th, 2023 12:30 AM

Rutherford, spinners lead Harpy Eagles to 56-run win over Barbados

Oct 30, 2023 Sports

CWI CG United Super50 Cup…

Kaieteur  Sports – Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair put on a spin clinic to help Guyana Harpy Eagles shoot to a 56 run win over Barbados Pride during yesterday’s exciting battle at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground.

What ended up being a low-scoring match after the Eagles were bowled out of 202 in 46.3 overs batting first, turned out to be a highly-competitive match.

Power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford scored his 2nd fifty-plus score this season, following up his breathtaking ton a few games ago, with an equally devastating innings of 74 off 70 with 4 fours and as many sixes.

Kemol Savory continued his form, despite not getting fifty, the left-hander kept the Eagles innings together with a gritty 36 off 66 (2×4). Shimron Hetmyer (19) and Kevlon Anderson (16) were the other top scorers.

Bajan opener Kyle Mayers nearly took the game away from the Eagles, nailing 9 fours and a six in his 64 off 63. All-rounder Roston Chase had 25 but no other player looked threatening against the rampant Eagles.

The pair’s removal from the crease proved to be the Pride’s downfall, as Motie and Sinclair spun webs around the remaining batsmen, pulling the game back significantly in favor of Guyana, who eased themselves to a much-needed win.

Motie was exceptional, stunning the Barbados side with 4-17. Sinclair provided similar magic as he returned 3-30, while Captain Veerasammy Pemaul (1-32) and Kevlon Anderson (1-24), helped wrap up a clinical bowling exhibition.

 

 

 

 

 

