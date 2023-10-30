Rett Syndrome Awareness Month

Dear Mr. Editor,

Kaieteur News – Statistics from the World Bank Group showed that one billion people experience some form of disability. Rett syndrome is a very rare neurological disorder that affects brain development and functionality. More than 6,500 girls are born with Rett Syndrome each year. That is over 17 girls, every single day. Rett syndrome is genetically caused by mutation in a gene located on the X chromosome. Babies with Rett syndrome are born after a normal pregnancy and delivery. Most infants with Rett syndrome seem to grow and behave ordinarily for the first six months. However, signs and symptoms start to appear after. These symptoms are seizures, loss of speech, loss of motor skills, diminishing eye contact, breathing problems, wringing and washing of the hands and scoliosis. For better understanding, the symptoms of Rett Syndrome is a combination of Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy and a variety of anxiety disorders.

Although there’s no cure for Rett Syndrome, potential treatments are being studied. Doctors can diagnose Rett by observing signs and symptoms at every stage of growth and development. However, this is not possible in Guyana due to the lack of trained personnel and equipment in the health care institutions as well as the rarity of this disorder as it can often be misdiagnosed as Autism. As a result, we were inspired and motivated to initiate an awareness campaign and non-profit organization – Precious Angels Charity – in efforts of spreading awareness and raising funds for the treatment of those who are silenced by this disorder.

The founder, Hadiyyah Mohamed, has initiated this organisation after being inspired by her niece who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome. If anyone has a relative or loved one experiencing peculiar signs and symptoms, be aware that help can be provided. Please reach out to us on our social media platforms, which you can find on our website: www.preciousangels.com. Although diagnosis and full treatment are not quite present in Guyana for suspected cases of Rett Syndrome, it is definitely on our agenda.

Precious Angels Charity is 100% nonprofit and our aims surround raising funds which will go towards research to develop a cure and to aid those affected by this disability. However, we cannot achieve our goals without your help. We plead with you all to look at the greater cause and donate for the angels affected by Rett.

We host yearly fundraisers to raise money which will go towards further research, construction of the very first Rett Syndrome Clinic and Institution here in Guyana to care for, diagnose and screen Rett individuals. October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month and purple is the colour.

Yesterday, Sunday October 29th, Precious Angels Charity held their 5th Annual Awareness Campaign at MYO Woolford Avenue with an Awareness Walk and other activities.

Yours respectfully,

Hadiyyah Mohamed

Founder

Precious Angels Charity