Poor people gat their own racing sport!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – The people -rich and poor – are getting excited over the forthcoming high-octane extravaganza of car racing, a carbon-belching activity that attracts even those demanding a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Motor racing is on the upswing and dem boys can hear some folks even asking why we can’t have Formula 1 racing in Guyana. “It’s a rage around the world!”

But, my dear friends, have you seen our roads? They’re like a perpetual Formula 1 race, complete with unexpected twists, turns, crashes, but with potholes instead of pit stops.

In some countries, Formula 1 races are held on circuit streets and closed-off city streets. But don’t attempt that in Guyana!

However, our roads are used for another form of racing. As the sun rises on a Sunday morning, you can witness the great Guyanese tradition of “dray cart racing.” Yes, you heard it right – the grand assembly outside the Movietowne Mall, where the daring and the audacious gather to test who has the fastest dray cart horse.

The Sunday morning dray cart races attract a sizeable turnout. The gambling that takes place there would cause some casino owners to blush. The only problem is that the races are illegal, shhh!

Now, imagine this: an official, organized dray cart racing event, complete with closed-off lanes and even a “police presence” to make sure the races go smoothly. We could turn this into a major tourist attraction. So why not regularize the Sunday morning races. Who needs carbon-spewing race cars when you can have eco-friendly dray carts?

But there is just one tiny hiccup to regularizing the dray cart races. The racers are not your typical high-society speedsters. They’re from the working class, the salt of the earth, the champions of the streets!

So, why not give the Prezzy a nudge, and demand he cuts the dray cart races some slack. Let’s have ourselves a “Dray Cart Derby” right here in our lovely city! It’s about time we show the world what we’re made of – wood, wheels, and, literally, horsepower!

Talk half. Leff half.