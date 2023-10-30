Joseph replaces injured Beaton in Harpy Eagles squad

Kaieteur Sports – (CWI) – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) tournament technical committee of the ongoing CG United Super 50 Cup has approved a player replacement for the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Shamar Joseph has replaced Ronsford Beaton, who has picked up an injury, for the remainder of the tournament. It is a like for like replacement, with both players being fast bowlers.

Joseph becomes immediately available to play, having been added to the Harpy Eagles training squad in Trinidad prior to the opening of the tournament. In their fifth match of the competition, they battled at UWI – Spec against the Barbados Pride, and pulled off an emphatic victory.

Before the match, the Guyana Harpy Eagles were sixth in the points table, having amassed a total of 15 points in their 4 matches and now have 2 more matches to be played in the group stage.

The CG United Super 50 group stage concludes on Sunday November 5. The Harpy Eagles will be looking to win their remaining matches and push for one of four semifinal places.

The grand finale will be played at 1PM on Saturday, November 11 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.