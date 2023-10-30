Latest update October 30th, 2023 12:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Goed Fortuin businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Oct 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) businessman identified as 34-year-old Luis Moreno was on Sunday nabbed with an unlicensed firearm and a box of 9MM ammunition.

Nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, Luis Moreno.

Nabbed with illegal gun, ammo, Luis Moreno.

Police said that around 00:30hrs on Sunday, ranks went to School Street, Goed Fortuin, and saw Moreno standing in his yard.

One of the ranks told Moreno that they suspect he has an unlicensed firearm on his premises.

He gave the ranks permission to search his home and nothing illegal was found on Moreno. However, when the lawmen proceeded to the upper flat of his two-storey house, they found a .38 revolver with the serial number filed off and six (6) live matching rounds of ammunition inside a barrel with clothes.

Police also found a small black rectangular box which contained 65 live 9mm rounds of ammunition and one black 9mm magazine.

Moreno told the cops that the ammunition belongs to him but the gun is not his.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 27, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEY WILL BURY Y’ALL ALIVE BEFORE 2025

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Briton John cops Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Road Race title

Briton John cops Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Road Race title

Oct 30, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In the Second Annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Road Race, defending champion Jamual John was dethroned as Briton John crossed the finish line in 14 minutes...
Read More
Rutherford, spinners lead Harpy Eagles to 56-run win over Barbados

Rutherford, spinners lead Harpy Eagles to 56-run...

Oct 30, 2023

Joseph replaces injured Beaton in Harpy Eagles squad

Joseph replaces injured Beaton in Harpy Eagles...

Oct 30, 2023

Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup 2023… Lady Jags edge Suriname 1 – 0

Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup 2023… Lady Jags...

Oct 30, 2023

Bartica, Carmel & Chase’s Academic secure opening wins

Bartica, Carmel & Chase’s Academic secure...

Oct 30, 2023

Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal drought continues

Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal drought continues

Oct 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]