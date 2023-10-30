Goed Fortuin businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – A Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) businessman identified as 34-year-old Luis Moreno was on Sunday nabbed with an unlicensed firearm and a box of 9MM ammunition.

Police said that around 00:30hrs on Sunday, ranks went to School Street, Goed Fortuin, and saw Moreno standing in his yard.

One of the ranks told Moreno that they suspect he has an unlicensed firearm on his premises.

He gave the ranks permission to search his home and nothing illegal was found on Moreno. However, when the lawmen proceeded to the upper flat of his two-storey house, they found a .38 revolver with the serial number filed off and six (6) live matching rounds of ammunition inside a barrel with clothes.

Police also found a small black rectangular box which contained 65 live 9mm rounds of ammunition and one black 9mm magazine.

Moreno told the cops that the ammunition belongs to him but the gun is not his.

Investigations are ongoing.