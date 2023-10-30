Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup 2023… Lady Jags edge Suriname 1 – 0

…Guyana one step to Women’s Gold Cup playoffs

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Lady Jags are dominating Group A in League B of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Qualifier, solidifying their position at the top with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Suriname in Paramaribo last night.

The scene was set at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium as Guyana claimed their second win over Suriname in the qualifiers, replicating their previous 1-0 result last Wednesday.

The latest victory marks Guyana’s third win in the Gold Cup qualifier, amassing an impressive nine points from four games played, with the side’s only blemish being a 1-2 loss to Antigua and Barbuda at the start of their campaign.

Suriname’s six points following two wins against Dominica (4-0) and Antigua and Barbuda (1-0), puts them in second in Group A behind Guyana.

The hero of the evening was Otisha Charles, whose 24th-minute goal proved to be the game-changer for Guyana.

Charles’ goal not only secured a crucial victory but also propelled Guyana one step closer to the preliminary round of the Women’s Gold Cup qualifier next year.

Looking ahead, the Lady Jags are set to face Dominica on November 29, where a win would not only solidify their position at the top of the group but also secure their ticket for the February 17 playoffs.

The qualification round for Guyana will conclude with a home game against Antigua and Barbuda on December 3.