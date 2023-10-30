Briton John cops Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Road Race title

Latest update October 30th, 2023 12:30 AM
Kaieteur Sports – In the Second Annual Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh Memorial Road Race, defending champion Jamual John was dethroned as Briton John crossed the finish line in 14 minutes and 52 seconds (14:52.73s) to claim the senior’s race title.
Additionally, Aaron Newton emerged victorious in the Junior One-Lap Sprint and Abigale Jeffrey secured the Women’s title. In the veteran categories, Robin Persaud and Olympian James Joseph won the Under-50 and Over-50 races, respectively.
The race commenced in front of the GDF compound on Vlissengen Road, opposite J.B. Singh Road, with senior cyclists Bryton and Jamual showcasing their sprinting prowess. Briton gradually built a lead after the fourth lap, increasing the gap between himself and Jamual during the penultimate lap, resulting in an outstanding local performance.
Jamual and Surinamese cyclist Enrique DeComarmond claimed the second and third positions.
In the Junior category, Aaron Newton dominated the race leaving young cycling sensation Alexander Leung in second place. Abigale Jeffrey, representing Kaieteur Attack Racing CC, secured first place in the Women’s event.
In the Veterans Over-50 race, Robin Persaud delivered an excellent performance, with Seg Hubbard finishing in second place and Ian Jackson in third.
Similarly, in the Veterans Under-50 category, James Joseph claimed the first-place prize, completing the race in 13 hours, 49 minutes. Junior Nile and Nigel London secured the second and third positions.
Lastly, in the Pre-Junior and Open events, Alex Newton and Curtis Dey demonstrated their dominance in their respective races securing well-deserved victories.
This event was organized by former cyclist and founder of the Flying Star Cycle Club, Victor Rutherford, and club members.
