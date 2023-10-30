Bartica, Carmel & Chase’s Academic secure opening wins

Latest update October 30th, 2023 12:30 AM
Oct 30, 2023 Sports
Limacol Schools’ U-18 Football League…
Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 Limacol Secondary Schools’ Under-18 Football League kicked off its exciting season yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground. The league commenced with a bang, featuring four thrilling matches that set the tone for the tournament.
New GPC Incorporated, the title sponsor, had its representatives in attendance at the competition’s opening, where spectators witnessed some impressive goals scored on the first day of the event. Bartica, Carmel & Chase’s Academic Foundation all secured their initial victories on the 4-match card.
The tournament commenced with a clash between Christianburg Secondary and Bartica Secondary as Reiver Reid delivered an outstanding performance, netting a brilliant brace, while Billy Smith added a solitary goal to lead Bartica Secondary to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Christianburg/Wismar.
In the second match, Carmel Secondary faced off against McKenzie High, at the start both teams struggling to breach each other’s defenses. The first half ended in a scoreless deadlock, but Carmel’s Shem James and Samuel Ferguson shone in the second half, each scoring a goal to secure a 2-0 victory over the Linden side.
While in the third match of the day saw East Ruimveldt going up against powerhouse Chase’s Academy in an epic showdown. Bevon Jones displayed his prowess, scoring two brilliant goals, and he received excellent support from Bryan Wharton, who netted a well-deserved brace. Additionally, Omar Sam and Justin Akinder each contributed a solitary goal, resulting in a resounding 6-0 victory for Chase’s Academy.
The final match of the evening featured Ann’s Grove going head-to-head with Santa Rosa but the match ended in a 1 – 1. Naron Jerrick drew first blood for Ann’s Grove in the first half then Reshon Campbell found the equaliser in the second half, which eventually led to the teams having to share points.
