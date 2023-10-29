Wild fires scorch Rome, EBD

…desist lighting fires for land clearing – GFS

Kaieteur News – Two raging wildfires on Friday left a trail of destruction at Rome New Road, East Bank Demerara, and posed a severe threat to persons living in the area as well as the environment.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fires were eventually extinguished and brought under control.

On Friday night, the GFS said earlier in the day at approximately 08:56 hrs, the Central, West Ruimveldt, and Eccles fire stations responded to a report of a wildfire at Rome. The firefighters were able to put out the blaze. However, firefighters were once again alerted to another fire in close proximity to the previous one.

The wildfire, which reignited at 13:20 hrs on Friday, had quickly escalated in size and intensity, fueled by dry conditions, high winds, and an abundance of flammable vegetation resulting in the inferno destroying countless acres of land.

The GFS said firefighters from the Campbellville and Albertown fire stations were on the scene awaiting support. Firemen at the scene related that they were separated from the raging fire by a large canal, which was interfering with firefighters efforts at that time.

To this end, the GFS explained that the safety of the residents and environment remained paramount. The firemen worked through the night and were able to bring the fire under control.

The inferno destroyed some 30 acres of land which are intended for private industrial development.

The GFS has also urged land owners to desist from lighting fires for land clearing at this time as the country continues to experience a heat wave.