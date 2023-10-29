Six beauties to vie for ‘Miss Crane’ 2023

Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine
Waterfalls Magazine – After a three-year absence due to the pandemic, the ‘Miss Crane’ Pageant has returned and according to the organizers, this year it’s a pageant with a difference.
The pageant is aimed at young girls within the Crane area on the West Coast of Demerara as an opportunity to showcase their beauty and intelligence, and to serve as a forum to build self esteem and empower them. However, this year promoter Sean Swan, popularly known as “Fresh” decided that for the 5th edition of the pageant he wanted to have delegates with pageantry and modeling experience due to a tight timeframe for training and other activities.
Amongst some of the events planned are several meet and greets, a cocktail night reception, photo shoots and the organizer also plans to have a meeting with the First Lady and the contestants.
The promoter was able to secure participation from six young ladies with a passion for the arts and given the fact that this year’s contestants who will grace the stage on Saturday December 30th at the 322 Crane Housing Scheme West Coast Demerara, are more mature when compared to previous years, a swimsuit segment was introduced.
Additionally, the invitation was extended to outside of Region Three and he was able to attract participation of two delegates from regions five. The pageant is now spanning all three counties of Guyana. The promoter expressed hope that the platforms chosen by each delegate will inspire and encourage other young women to take up the mantle and carry on the legacy.
The Queen who will be crowned this year is set to receive US$550, a VIP day trip to Blue Lake Resort, a flower bouquet, a crown and a trophy.
The First Runner-Up will walk away with US$200, a couple’s lunch at Grill & Chill, a bouquet and a trophy.
THEY WILL BURY Y’ALL ALIVE BEFORE 2025
Oct 29, 2023Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup… – Guyana sits atop Group A Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags Shanice Alfred’s goal in the 41st minute of Wednesday’s match secured a victory against...
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Vice President of Guyana says that the government is not budging when it comes to the core terms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]