Rotary Club of NA’s Fitness and Polio Walk set for Sunday

Oct 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – In their continued fight to help eradicate Polio, the Rotary Club of New Amsterdam will once again be organizing the annual Fitness and Polio walk in the New Amsterdam/Canje area.
This year, the activity is set for Sunday, October 29, and will take the form of a walk and breakfast with the funds raised be donated to help those affected by Polio.
The activity will get underway at 06:00 hrs from the Cumberland Primary School in Cumberland, East Canje Berbice, to President Raffick Kassim’s Residence at No 2 village, East Canje Berbice; covering a distance of three miles.
Members of the rotary club, their partners in service and family are expected to be joined by members of civil society and other organizations as they continue to raise funds to fight the scourge of Polio.
Persons who bought tickets will be served with breakfast at the end of the event.
The participants are expected to be address by some of the organisers.
(Samuel Whyte)
