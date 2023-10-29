Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Redeemer to face St. Pius for the crown

Oct 29, 2023 Sports

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The impressive Redeemer Primary School has made a historic stride after they booked a finale-ticket for the first time in the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Tournament, but their toughest challenge is yet to come when they face a former champion, St. Pius, who made it to the final for the second consecutive year.

This Saturday, November 4, these two sides will thrash it out at the Ministry of Education Ground to decide who walks away with the silverware.

Yesterday, Redeemer was the first team to celebrate on the four-match card as they defeated Potaro Primary 4 – 2 in the first semifinal. The nail-biter saw Adiel Hamilton (1’) draw first blood for Redeemer in the first minute but Michael Telemaque (2’) equalised the very next minute.

Four minutes later, Ezekiel Haynes (6’) put Potaro ahead for the first time but Shivraj Persaud (8’) drew things leveled once again as the half ended with them at 2 – 2. However, in the second half, there was a late goal from Hamilton (38’) that piled the pressure on the opposition and caused them to concede once more off the boot of Persaud (40+2’).

In the other semi, it was a contrasting win for the 2022 runner-up, St. Pius, but a crucial one nevertheless as they needled (1 – 0) West Ruimveldt. The two sides, almost evenly matched, battled to two goalless halves but it was St. Pius’ MVP, Aaron Vasconcellos (50’), who found the decider in extra time to propel his side into the final.

Meanwhile, the two placement matches were just as exciting with St. Stephens reigning supreme against the 2022 champion, Enterprise, 3 – 2 and Den Amstel getting past Marian Academy 2 – 0.

For St. Stephens, Kareem Milton’s (31’, 38’& 44’) hat-trick performance overshadowed Dontay Kowlessar’s (15’, 19’) double for the opposition.

In Den Amstel’s triumph, Trevon Lewis (8’) and Christian Mendonca (22’) accounted for the two goals that sank Marian Academy.

For these four teams, St. Stephens will battle Den Amstel for fifth place while Enterprise and Marian Academy will face off for seventh place.

This Unicomer-sponsored event is being organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the MoE, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.

