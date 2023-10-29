Reconstruction works on New Amsterdam Prison gets underway

Kaieteur News – Following the award of contracts by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) back in August, reconstruction works at the $1.6B New Amsterdam Prison in Region Six is progressing.

This is according to the Ministry of Home Affairs which revealed on Saturday that more than 10% of the works have been completed, encompassing various aspects of the project.

As reported, the prison is being rebuilt in 10 various lots to the tune of $1,694,527,016. The contractors awarded the lots are as follow: Quality Deliverer (Lot10) – $123,694,029 and (Lot 1) – $80,699,925; Professional Engineering & Construction Services (Lot3) – $64,917,255; Guy Biz Establishment (Lot7) – $85,155,088; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction (Lot9) – $318,261,085; Premier Contracting Services (Lot4) – $53,018,364; GD’s Construction & Supplies (Lot6) – $58,700,334; Singh & Son Construction (Lot5) – $413,140,192; DBL Group (Lot2) – $114,169,258; and Navin & Sons Construction (Lot8) – $382,771,486.

The ministry in a statement mentioned that Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally and other officials on Friday visited the site where the works are ongoing. There it was observed that advancement works were seen at Lots Two, Four and Five of the project.

According to information reaching this newspaper, works on Lot 2 which entails the construction of male and female living quarters, has commenced with the demolition of existing structures and site preparation. This lot is about 15% completed.

Works to Lot 4, which is the reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club, has been initiated with the demolition of existing structures; 10% of works has been completed at this section, the ministry reported. In Lot 5 which entails the construction of the reception building, works has commenced with the demolition of existing structures and this lot is 12% completed.

While progress has begun in these highlighted areas, it was noted that at Lot 1, where works involves the construction of the Senior Officers’ Living Quarters, the project is in the mobilisation phase, preparing for imminent work commencement.

It was stated that works at Lot 3 entails the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while works at Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 encompass critical aspects like the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks, and a training facility for inmates in Lot 10, all essential for the prison’s infrastructure enhancement. These works are said to be in the mobilization stage.

During his visit the Permanent Secretary highlighted that the significance of these capital projects in reshaping the prison infrastructure is focusing not only on rehabilitation but also on the facilities’ functionality for the betterment of both staff and inmates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also said that it stands resolute in its commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities and promoting a safer and more rehabilitative environment within correctional facilities.

This year some $5.5 billion was earmarked for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) from the national budget. Kaieteur News had reported that the project forms part of the government’s overall reform and modernization programme for the prison service, which is targeting the transformation of the prison from a penal to a correctional institution.