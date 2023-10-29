Motorcyclists remove mirrors for ‘style’

…many admit it’s a breach of the law

Kaieteur News – If one peruses the streets of Georgetown and other parts of the country, one may observe an absence of mirrors on many motorcycles traversing the country’s roadways.

But while the mirrors are a vital part of the moving vehicle, many motorists admit that they remove the mirrors for ‘style’ even though they admit that removal of the vital motorcycle parts is a breach of the law, more so the fitness of the bikes.

In light of a spike in road accidents this year, and the high number of motor cyclists involved, this publication caught up with a few road users, including motor cyclists, to obtain their views on the removal of the mirrors.

A rider who gave his name as Antoine said that the bikers would take off the mirrors, “because I just want to, it looks good.”

When asked if the absence of the mirrors affects his rides, he said it is helpful since he would be able to see the traffic in the rear. “But not everybody wants to ride with it {mirrors]. It’s good for when you going out to see who at the back of you and them thing. It does protect you when you have to overtake and so,” he added.

He noted that the mirrors are an easy glance to what’s behind, however in their absence, riders will have to turn their heads to look back and this can pose issues. If the driver of a vehicle behind a biker suddenly applies his brakes, or suddenly makes a turn left or right, the rider may not have enough time to react, a situation which the mirror would have prevented.

In relation to the certificate of fitness for the bike, Antoine explained that the bikers usually install mirrors when the time is ready to renew the fitness. He explained that, “When you’re going to get fitness, you have to make sure you get on your mirror and everything before you carry it, because they check on all that.”

A traffic rank, Officer Sam, told this publication that when a bike is inspected for a certificate of fitness, the Guyana Police Force will not issue the fitness to the bikers whose bikes do not have mirrors. “In order to receive fitness {certificate} it has to be given to you by a license and certifying officer in the traffic department. If you have a motorcycle and it has on its mirrors and brakes are working, lights working, warning appliance working and the exhaust has a silencer, it is fit for the road and can receive fitness. But if the motorcycle does have any of the above I mentioned, there no way fitness can be issued.”

Another motorcyclist, Royden (only name given) told this publication that for some bikes, the mirrors are too “big.”

He explained that, “The mirrors some of the bikes come with like the {Honda} CG and XR they may be too big, so it makes it hard to go through traffic if there is not much space.” These “original” mirrors may “jam” a vehicle or two since they are spread out and so as to avoid this, he said most cyclists opt to replace it with one that has a shorter stem so that the rider can be able to keep an eye on the traffic behind them.

“I have a habit of not riding behind a vehicle I cannot see over, if I’m behind a truck or a big container and I can’t see what’s coming my way, I come out from behind there as fast as I can.” As a rider it’s important that you keep focused, as persons may approach a corner and suddenly put on their indicator and turn, he said. “If you’re not focused, you can end up crashing into that vehicle,” he noted.

A West Coast Demerara (WCD) driver and promoter, known as “Fresh,” told this publication that he has observed many bikers breaking the law.

“With the careless, reckless way they {bikers} use the road, bus drivers them also, is bare trouble.” He said these categories of motorists “have a habit of taking over the entire road, most of them having no mirrors, riding at a snail’s pace and obstructing traffic for others.”

Earlier last week, Traffic Chief Mahandra Singh noted that more dozens of motorcyclists have died in accidents along the country’s roadways this year between January and October.

While 18 motorcyclists were killed in road accidents last year, this year a whopping 47 people died on the roadways.

Also, last year, two pillion riders lost their lives in comparison to nine this year. Overall, fatal accidents along the country’s roadways increased (120) by 54% this year, when compared to the same period (78) last year.