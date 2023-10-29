Lady Jags face Suriname again today

Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup…

– Guyana sits atop Group A

Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags Shanice Alfred’s goal in the 41st minute of Wednesday’s match secured a victory against Suriname and moved Guyana to the top of the table in Group A, League B in the Concacaf W Road To Gold Cup.

The 1 – 0 win in the Dr. IR Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo on October 25 brought Guyana level with Suriname at six points. However, the Lady Jags hold the top spot on goal difference, while Antigua and Barbuda sit in third place with four points and Dominica has one point.

Lady Jags Assistant Coach Paul DeAbreu in his post game interview said that the team was one of the strongest selected with each player understanding and fulfilling their individual and collective responsibilities.

“This is probably one of the better teams that we’ve put on the field. It’s a different side this time and it’s a better side this time. If your team is responsible and understands their responsibilities, whether as a group or whether individually, that will help you along the way.”

Both Guyana and Suriname had excellent scoring opportunities, but the former displayed a resolute defence throughout the match, ensuring that the host remained without a goal as the final whistle blew.

Lady Jags returned to training on Thursday in preparation for the second game against Suriname on October 29 in the Dr. IR Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde congratulated the team and added that “they represented Guyana admirably, and we have full confidence that the Lady Jags will achieve another victory on October 29.”

Guyana’s Senior Women’s National Team opened their Road To Concacaf W Gold Cup campaign with a 2-1 loss to Antigua and Barbuda on September 20. However, they made a remarkable comeback in the second match, clinching a resounding 5-1 victory against Dominica, thus earning their first three points.

The Lady Jags are striving for another victory against Suriname to cement their lead at the top of the table.

The top finishers from each of the League B groups, totalling three teams, will progress to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

The Road To Concacaf W Gold Cup features a roster of 34 registered senior women’s national teams, serving as the qualifying tournament for the highly anticipated 2024 W Gold Cup, the premier competition for senior footballers in the Concacaf region.