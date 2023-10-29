Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

“I Will Not Be Denied…”

Oct 29, 2023 Sports

…Dharry remains positive ahead of title defence

Kaieteur Sports – Tough words from the current WBC International SuperFlyweight Champion Elton Dharry who has been on Guyana’s radar as it’s next best hope for a world title for several years.

Dharry returns to the ring on December 2 to defend his hard won title in April 2022 at the National Stadium in front of a packed audience. This positions him to fight for the World Title which would place Guyana on the international stage as they host such a high profile event.

Dharry pointed out “the government of Guyana, especially Minster of Sport Charles Ramson has been very supportive of my career and as one of the top ranked boxers for over 9 years, I’m proud to bring these title fights to my home audience. I have proven that my skill and determination is second to none and this fight will ensure that the World Title comes home.”

The other top ranked Guyanese fighter headlining the card is Dexter Marques who is set to fight for the WBC FECARBOX Title as he climbs the ranks to also possibly fight for a World title in his weight class.

WBC International SuperFlyweight Champion Elton Dharry shares a memorable moment with family and supporters when he claimed the title in April 2022.

Boxing, with millions of fans worldwide can project Guyana and its potential for sports tourism to households all over and it is planned that the bout be streamed live to capture such a wide audience, thereby giving Guyana and local businesses the opportunity for international exposure at a fraction of normal cost.

Guyanese boxing and Elton Dharry have gained a tremendous following locally and internationally as the last few fight have been especially entertaining and hard fought down to the final bell and this title defense promises to be no different! Fans will be treated to three intense undercard fights before the two main events and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

