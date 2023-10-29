Historic turnout graces opening Day

GTT Business Solutions Invitational Golf Tournament…

– Minister Ramson commends LGC for excellent leadership

Kaieteur Sports – Day 1 of the GTT Business Solutions Invitational Golf Tournament got off to a great start as 96 players turned out to compete at the Lusignan Golf Club. This was the largest turnout the tournament has ever seen since 1965.

During the tournament’s official launch on Friday evening at the LGC Clubhouse, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., delivered the featured address. In his message, the Minister said, “One of the reasons why we wanted to support golf from the beginning was due to the exemplary leadership at the club. The leadership at the club has always been credible, with a lot of integrity. This was something that enabled me to provide the club with the necessary support. We will continue to support the LGC wherever we can. This aligns with the vision of our government, which is to create a premier destination for world-class players.”

The Minister stated that the government believes in the development of golf and all sports in Guyana and is happy to be a part of the opening of the lucrative tournament.

Also, sharing his sentiments on Day One of the event was LGC Secretary Chet Bowling, who boasted about the fantastic day the club had due to the enormous turnout. Bowling noted that the turnout is an indication of the good work the current committee has been putting in.

“We, as a committee, are not perfect. There were some blunders, but we have regained the confidence of the members, so they have come out to support us. Of course, GTT Business Solutions cannot be forgotten. They played a major role in spreading the word to the public.” “We also had other sponsors, such as Oasis Cafe, Montra bar, and Banks DIH, just to name a few. I think this is a demonstration that the members have faith in the current committee. The corporate sponsors believe in the current committee, so golf is thriving at the Lusignan Golf Club,” Bowling posited.

The two-day gross tournament has seen players from Guyana, Suriname, Colombia, Mexico, Canada, Barbados, the USA, and Fiji, among others.