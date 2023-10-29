Guyana will not copycat Suriname’s approach to prevent oil companies from recovering interest rates on investments – VP Jagdeo

Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas
Kaieteur News – While Suriname disallows the recovery of interest rates on loans by oil companies, Guyana will not be mimicking that approach, says Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.
During his most recent press conference, Jagdeo said it would be dangerous for Guyana to simply cherry-pick or copy-cat how some countries manage fiscal issues in the oil sector without examining its implications for investments in Guyana.
The chief policymaker for the oil sector said the government had its technical advisors examine the competitiveness of the new fiscal regime in place for oil blocks which allows the recovery of interest rates under certain conditions.
Jagdeo said, “…competitiveness is defined by not just how much you take out like royalty or profit share but there are other measures that can impact on the finances of a company. Now clearly, from that analysis they (government’s advisors) pointed out that our regime, for the future, will give the country a total take of over 60 percent of production operations of the company.”
The Vice President added, “If you keep layering on everything then you run the risk of not being competitive.” He said too that cherry-picking one element of a regime for one country without looking at its overall impact in that country and then what that means for Guyana, could have serious implications for investments.
The Vice President said he is very much aware of the theoretical benefits of capping interest rates to disincentivize the practice by oil companies using loans to fund projects.
Jagdeo said government is in a position to implement stringent safeguards in the new Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) governing shallow water and deep-water blocks. He said government can justify the mechanisms used therein and how that lends to total government take being over 60 percent. He said however that government cannot justify the PSA terms in the Stabroek Block contract which allows uncapped interest rates to be recovered. Notably, that contract was signed by the former APNU+AFC regime back in 2016.
While the government has refused to heed calls to cap the interest rates in the Stabroek Block projects to prevent abuse, Jagdeo said this is an area that the government will continue to keep a close watch on.
With five projects sanctioned thus far for the Stabroek Block, and worth a staggering US$40B, the Guyana Government has not confirmed or denied if Exxon is charging the nation interest on loans and how much those rates are.
THEY WILL BURY Y’ALL ALIVE BEFORE 2025
Oct 29, 2023Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup… – Guyana sits atop Group A Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags Shanice Alfred’s goal in the 41st minute of Wednesday’s match secured a victory against...
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Vice President of Guyana says that the government is not budging when it comes to the core terms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]