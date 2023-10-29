GTT hosts Night of Hope and Fashion for Breast Cancer awareness

Waterfalls Magazine – Earlier this week patrons joined GTT at the Guyana Marriot Hotel for the Gtt’s Night of Hope and Fashion, Pinktober Gala. The event forms part of the Gtt’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, as they aim to raise GY$30 million to fight the disease and other forms of cancer.

The models did not fall short of putting on a spectacular show for the audience, as they walked the runway displaying a range of designs suitable for any occasion.