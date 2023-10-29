Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

GTT hosts Night of Hope and Fashion for Breast Cancer awareness

Oct 29, 2023 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – Earlier this week patrons joined GTT at the Guyana Marriot Hotel for the Gtt’s Night of Hope and Fashion, Pinktober Gala. The event forms part of the Gtt’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, as they aim to raise GY$30 million to fight the disease and other forms of cancer.

(Photos: Sydel Thomas, Central Housing & Planning Authority PR Dept.)

The models did not fall short of putting on a spectacular show for the audience, as they walked the runway displaying a range of designs suitable for any occasion.

