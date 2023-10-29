Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

GDF probes assault, robbery of soldier

Oct 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Saturday said that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the assault and robbery of a soldier. The ordeal was captured on camera.

Kaieteur News understands that the soldier was robbed of his mobile phone during the assault.

In the video seen by this newspaper the soldier was dressed in uniform while three men restrained him.

A fourth with his face masked and brandishing a large knife cursed the soldier and dealt him multiple slaps and cuffs to his face. The armed assaulter also attempted to stab the rank several times with the knife.

The soldier being assaulted.

The man took away the soldier’s phone as he pleaded for the device to be returned.

GDF in response to the video did not identify the rank but said “the soldier in question has been absent without leave (AWOL) for over one year”.

“GDF firmly condemns the actions seen in the video, and further, requests for any information relating to same, be provided,” the Force said in a statement.

Persons with information related to the incident are being asked to call 226-9888.

