GDF probes assault, robbery of soldier

Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Saturday said that it is conducting a thorough investigation into the assault and robbery of a soldier. The ordeal was captured on camera.
Kaieteur News understands that the soldier was robbed of his mobile phone during the assault.
In the video seen by this newspaper the soldier was dressed in uniform while three men restrained him.
A fourth with his face masked and brandishing a large knife cursed the soldier and dealt him multiple slaps and cuffs to his face. The armed assaulter also attempted to stab the rank several times with the knife.
The man took away the soldier’s phone as he pleaded for the device to be returned.
GDF in response to the video did not identify the rank but said “the soldier in question has been absent without leave (AWOL) for over one year”.
“GDF firmly condemns the actions seen in the video, and further, requests for any information relating to same, be provided,” the Force said in a statement.
Persons with information related to the incident are being asked to call 226-9888.
THEY WILL BURY Y’ALL ALIVE BEFORE 2025
Oct 29, 2023Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup… – Guyana sits atop Group A Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags Shanice Alfred’s goal in the 41st minute of Wednesday’s match secured a victory against...
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Oct 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Vice President of Guyana says that the government is not budging when it comes to the core terms... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]