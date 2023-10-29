Latest update October 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Comedian arrested for beating daughter

Oct 29, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Local comedian popularly known as ‘Chow Pow’ was on Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting his 22-year-old daughter.

Though the police did not divulge much information about the case, Kaieteur News understands that the assault occurred at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to reports ‘Chow Pow’ allegedly dealt the woman several blows to the body and face. The assault was reportedly witnessed by several persons who reported the matter to the police.

Upon arrival, police arrested the comedian.

Investigations are ongoing.

Lady Jags face Suriname again today

Oct 29, 2023

Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup… – Guyana sits atop Group A Kaieteur Sports – Lady Jags Shanice Alfred's goal in the 41st minute of Wednesday's match secured a victory against...
"I Will Not Be Denied…"

Oct 29, 2023

Redeemer to face St. Pius for the crown

Oct 29, 2023

Rotary Club of NA's Fitness and Polio Walk set for Sunday

Oct 29, 2023

Historic turnout graces opening Day

Oct 29, 2023

Buxton United, Police winners in latest round

Oct 29, 2023

