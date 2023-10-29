Comedian arrested for beating daughter

Kaieteur News – Local comedian popularly known as ‘Chow Pow’ was on Friday arrested for allegedly assaulting his 22-year-old daughter.

Though the police did not divulge much information about the case, Kaieteur News understands that the assault occurred at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to reports ‘Chow Pow’ allegedly dealt the woman several blows to the body and face. The assault was reportedly witnessed by several persons who reported the matter to the police.

Upon arrival, police arrested the comedian.

Investigations are ongoing.