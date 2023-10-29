Cabinet Outreaches are good for the local economy

Kaieteur News – Oh, what a joy it is to see our beloved government embracing the art of the Cabinet Outreach once again! It’s like a traveling circus, only instead of clowns, we have politicians. And trust me, they can be equally entertaining.

The government’s brilliant idea is to have a Cabinet Outreach in a different Region. But would it not be better to have a Cabinet Outreach in a different village every week. Yes, you heard that right, every week!

Because who needs a stable government when you can have constant, on-the-go decision-making? Forget about those pesky things like continuity and long-term planning. We’re all about the spontaneity of governance now.

And the number of people attending these outreaches is nothing short of astonishing. It’s as if every government ministry has a presence at these outreaches.

Need a solution to a local problem? No need to travel far; the Cabinet Outreach is coming to your doorstep! In fact, it’s probably camping in your backyard by now.

These outreaches are not just good for the government; they’re great for local businesses. The sheer amount of food that must be prepared to feed this army of bureaucrats is a goldmine for local caterers. Tents, chairs, and public address systems are rented. The monies spent could probably fund a small village for a year. Forget about investing in infrastructure or education; we need more chairs!

Now, the best part of these outreaches is that you can raise your concerns right there, in front of the entire entourage. Instant responses guaranteed! Of course, the responses may consist of a series of political acrobatics, where the politician in question expertly sidesteps any meaningful answers and ends up in a verbal contortion act. But hey, at least you get to witness it firsthand.

Talk Half! Leff Half!