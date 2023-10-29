‘Britney’s Creative Touch’

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Hoping to one day provide job opportunities to members of her community through her business, today we shed light on yet another young entrepreneur, 22-year-old Britney Brown, a talented young woman hailing from Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Brown is the pioneer of a décor and arts business called ‘Britney’s Creative Touch’ which was started in November 2020.

In a recent exclusive interview with this magazine, Brown said her interest for the arts and crafts started at the age of eight. She recalled that it all stemmed with her not receiving the shoes she had always wanted.

She shared, “My story started when I wanted a pair of shoes for school and I asked my mom to buy it for me but she didn’t have all of the money at that moment so when she finally had enough, she went back to the store to purchase it only to find out that they no longer had any more in stock. I cried but something popped not long after and I told myself, “maybe I can make it”. So I got a piece of paper, a pencil, a scissors, a roll of scotch tape and I began to measure my feet. It actually came out better than I imagined. All the sadness went away and I went to my mom to show her my new beautiful paper shoes.”

The young woman said from that day her mother always encouraged her to continue and pursue her creativity skills, since she was good at it.

Brown related that to start her business, she began making cake toppers. She shared that she first made some 50 miniature cake toppers, but she had no sales at the time. “However, that didn’t stop me because I always had a passion from the age of 8 years old,” she mentioned.

Brown’s business was also started amidst the pandemic and this she said, affected her initially business following its launch. “During the pandemic, business was slow because people had to keep indoors so everyone had to distance themselves from others so that meant no birthday decor and I also had to all take care of myself, so I also wasn’t able to work as much,” she related.

Despite facing this hurdle, she did not give up on her passion, and she told this magazine that while not obtaining sales or working, she began to look into other creative items she can create. That is when she came across birthday décors. “The art behind it is so beautiful, just to see someone inflating a few balloons and eventually turning out to be so eye catching in the end. I always told myself that one day I would like to give it a try because I know that I was capable of becoming an event decorator one day,” she said.

The young woman then began to do her own research and decipher how she can go about making the decors. Soon after, her father and brother became involved in helping her make the backdrop stands among other aspects of the decor.

According to Brown, the business started to balloon after she created a Facebook page to inform and showcase to the public, her services. “I got my first client in December of 2020, I was so excited and I prepared as much as I could for that day.”

Brown said that day changed her life in the best way possible because she truly enjoyed what she was doing and just to see the smile on the client’s face; it was worth everything to her. She noted that about a week after she posted about the business on Facebook, she was booked with a second client and soon after her business started to kick off from there.

The young woman mentioned that all this would not have been possible if it was not the tremendous support she received from her family, and her boyfriend who she said encouraged her to keep going and to be on time for her events.

After some months of being in business, she related that she had a decent saving which afforded her the opportunity to invest in better quality/ additional material to make her decors.

‘Britney’s Creative Touch’ she said now offers not only birthday décor, but also her business offers customizing services and more.

She added that despite achieving this following a rough start, great accomplishments also comes with great challenges.

For her, one of the main challenges she dealt with since being in the business, was not receiving any support from some of the people that were closed to her. “I heard things like ‘I’m only wasting my time and that no one will support me.”

She added, “I even had some families that stopped talking to me but I said to myself I will prove them wrong and that was my greatest motivation.” Apart from that, another challenge was not receiving enough bookings for her services.

She added that this began to take a turn, when she began creating customized works back in February 2022. “That was one of the best decisions that I’ve made. That took off with a speed and sales kept increasing,” she pointed out.

When asked what are the future goals for her venture, Brown related that apart from taking her business to higher heights, she plans on employing persons because in her community there are a lot of persons who are unemployed. “And I love helping others, if I can just have an impact on just one person that will be one of my greatest accomplishments,” she commented.

Our featured entrepreneur is of the view that small business owners like herself play a great role in society, as they are not only seen as an inspiration to others but they contribute towards the development of the local economy.

“Young entrepreneurs play a great role in society because we become role models to younger ones. As entrepreneurs, we get to add our own touch of creativity by doing things unique from what the factory manufactures,” she said.

Brown also added that local and small businesses can be boosted and be able to thrive in society simply by just sharing their products and crafts through the various social media platforms. Also, she mentioned having exhibitions will also be another great boost for small businesses where persons can be able to showcase their work physically, Also, where people can go and ask questions and that will be great for persons who are not on social media like elderly persons.”

For persons interested in Brown’s business, you can contact her via Facebook, Instagram and Tik Toc at Britney’s Creative Touch.