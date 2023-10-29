$26M x-ray machine commissioned at Linden Hospital

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Saturday commissioned a new $26M digital x-ray machine at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The new machine, which will improve the hospital’s capacity, is said to be more efficient and provide faster results for patients. It is also said to bring a multitude of benefits not only for the medical staff, but patients utilizing the services at the health institution.

Delivering brief remarks at the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the new equipment is not simply an x-ray machine but it is one of the best machines on the market. “It is made by Siemens and it is one of the top quality x-ray machines in the world,” he stated.

According to the Health Minister, one of the features of the new machine is that when a technician takes an x-ray, they would no longer have to use a film and go into a dark room and watch the film. The image would be digitally produced. As such, doctors would be able to see the images on their cellular phones or their computer.

“When you take the x-ray basically you will have a digital image and with that image, the doctors would be able to get the image on a screen or a phone and if they have problems with the interpretation, they can easily send that up to Georgetown,” he said, noting that doctors in the city can be able to give advice and opinions to the patients.

Kaieteur News had reported that the X-ray films/images will now be stored on an electronic database that will allow medical practitioners to access patient records at the country’s main referral hospital or any other health facility which utilises the same machine. The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has two similar machines.

The health minister had related that in addition to the x-ray machine, the ministry is preparing a special room at the Linden Hospital where they are slated to set up a mammogram machine. He noted its importance which will improve the services at the hospital.

President Ali in his address at the ceremony on Saturday said that establishing this x-ray unit is not only important for the hospital or Region 10, but it is important in capacity building. “We are building a relationship with top doctors in India, Mount Sinai and in Canada,” who he noted are able to received these x-ray results and give a second opinion.

“These results are connected to specialists across the world who also can give us a second opinion and the specialist opinion that is what we are doing, building tomorrow today,” he commented.

“When we speak about digitalization, that is what digitalization is about, building tomorrow today, creating the framework for tomorrow today. We are building Guyana ahead of time,” the President emphasized.

During his remarks, the President also announced that one of the investments the government is going to make at the hospital is to create a landing pad just outside the institution, making it more efficient for transfer of patients from far end areas.