Venezuelan pedal cyclist killed in W.C.D accident

Kaieteur News – Forty-year-old Cesar Olivares, a Venezuelan national of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was killed in an accident on Friday morning.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident, which involved motor car PAB 3984 owned and driven by a 25-year-old female resident of Leonora, occurred around 06:45 hours on the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road.

Reports are that motorcar PAB 3984 was proceeding west along the southern side of Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, reportedly at a normal rate of speed while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction in front of the motor car.

It was stated that the cyclist lost control of his bicycle and swerved north into the path of the motor car. The driver then swerved south to avoid a collision, but the cycle collided with the right front portion of the motor car.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road and received injuries about his body. Meanwhile, the motor car came to a stop on a sand heap on the southern parapet.

The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a police vehicle, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body was then to Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.