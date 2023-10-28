Venezuela will not attack Guyana

Kaieteur News – Dem boys nah worry about Venezuela. If Venezuela wanted to invade Guyana, they would have done that a long time ago. They are not going to attempt any major operations now to seize our territory. They know that they will not enjoy any international support for their actions. To defeat a country, you have to occupy it first. Venezuela does not have the boots on the ground for any occupation. So have no fear!

Venezuela is not in any position to launch any war. It cannot feed its people at the moment. Therefore, how can it be expected to launch any military operation? Venezuela simply cannot undertake any armed conflict at this time.

Its friends in CARICOM have not answered its call for dialogue. CARICOM has made it clear that Venezuela is in breach of international law.

At present, Venezuela is treading cautiously because they have just secured an agreement for a relaxing of sanctions by the United States. Once they become aggressive to Guyana, the United States will be asked to reconsider its position or so many people feel.

But it is interesting that so far, the United States is yet to condemn the planned referendum by Venezuela on the Essequibo. They have not said anything as yet. And they should have.

Brazil has made its position clear. It believes that the territorial dispute should be settled through judicial means. But Brazil will also tread cautiously because it recently entered into talks with Venezuela to resume diplomatic relations.

Guyana may not have been even aware of this because we have no ambassador in Venezuela and no ambassador in Brazil. And the governed seems unbothered by this oversight.

So sleep good and let life continue as normal. Venezuela is just blowing hot and blowing cold.

Talk Half! Leff Half!