Tenth edition’s finalists to be decided today

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The penultimate playing date of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament unravels today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with the semifinal showdowns being the feature between the final eight.

At noon the action commences with the first semifinal match as Potaro go head-to-head with Redeemer to decide who will battle for top honours in next Saturday’s (November 4) finale.

An hour later (13:00hrs), the 2022 Champion, Enterprise, will begin battle with St. Stephens in one of the 5th – 8th placement matches.

The other placement fixture commences promptly at 14:00hrs and features Den Amstel locking horns with Marian Academy before the day’s final showdown kicks off at 15:00hrs.

That semifinal match will see the 2022 runner-up and Former Champion, St. Pius, going up against a formidable West Ruimveldt unit.

In last weekend’s semifinal stage, the major highlight was Potaro’s 1 – 0 win over the defending champion, which means a new Courts Pee Wee Champion will be crowned next Saturday.

After that, West Ruimveldt booked the second boarding pass with a hard-fought win against Den Amstel that ended 3 – 2 on penalty kicks, following a 1 – 1 regulation time score.

Redeemer latched onto the penultimate semifinal spot with an impressive display of grit as they defeated St. Stephens 3 – 2 while the final semi spot was secured by St. Pius, who comfortably defeated Marian Academy 2 – 0.

This Unicomer-sponsored event is being organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the MoE, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.