Teams seeking turnaround, as action-packed weekend bowls off today

CWI/CG United Super50 Cup…

Kaieteur Sports – This weekend’s Regional Super50 action is expected to intensify bowling off from today, as teams will be geared towards continuing their winning ways, while others seek a massive turnaround as crunch time draws near.

This past week’s recap of the ongoing Super50, featured a number of games which will carry weight this coming weekend, when action heats up in the race for points. Monday’s round saw the Guyana Harpy Eagles beating Leeward Island Hurricanes by 4 wickets in a thrilling match, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford’s whirlwind ton.

Meanwhile, over at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground in St. Augustine, rain spoiled the encounter between Barbados Pride and the West Indies Academy (WIA). Wednesday also had its fair share of ups and downs, as the Pride shrugged off their no result in the last round to hammer Windward Island Volcanoes by 8 wickets.

West Indies Academy also got some vengeance as they too rebounded with a win, handing Jamaica Scorpions by 6 wicket defeat. However the downside came when Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) and the Guyana Harpy Eagles had what was shaping up to be a nail-biter, ruined by heavy rainfall.

Table-leaders Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, snatched a shaky 2 wicket win from the Leeward Island Volcanoes, who put up a spirited fight as both teams were kept to fewer than 200 runs.

With the competition nearing its crunch phase, teams will be keen on upping their game. Trinidad on 30 points, will play the West Indies Academy who are ranked 4 with 22 points in today’s solitary game at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Sunday’s double-header will feature an important battle for the Guyana Harpy Eagles, who sit in 6th place with 15 points. They will square off against the 3rd place Barbados pride, who will be keen on adding to their 22 points and surpass; the WIA, who they currently share joint points with, but lead in standings due to a better net run-rate.

The final matchup for Sunday will definitely be a battle for confidence and a possible late turnaround in the competition. The 7th place Windwards, who have only 6 points, will take on the Jamaicans; who languish in last place, occupying the 8th spot with just 2 points.