Programme to tackle social issues affecting school-aged youth to be launched in 2024 – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday unveiled plans to tackle social issues in 2024. The President said that a special programme will be implemented to tackle social issues through collaboration with non-governmental organisations like the Salvation Army.

Specifically, the President said the government intends to address prevalent social challenges affecting particularly school-aged youth.

President Ali unveiled the initiative during his remarks at the launch of the 2023 Annual Salvation Army Kettle at Umana Yana, Kingston Georgetown. Expressing deep concern about the current state of schools, he emphasised the need for proactive measures by all stakeholders in society.

He conveyed his dismay at the disturbing incidents observed on social media, stating, “We now have to proactively deal with what is happening in our schools. I am intensely disturbed by some of what I see on social media. It bothers me we have to nip this in the bud, and there must be consequences for bad behaviour.”

The head of state insisted that more actions must be taken within schools to tackle these issues, hence the launch of this programme in the new year, to comprehensively address these concerns.

President Ali emphasised, “More must be done, more has to be done. What I see on social media is not a reflection of who we are. Together we will, together we must.”

President Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) programme is another initiative aimed at addressing social challenges affecting men and youth. This programme equips individuals to navigate complex problems, including violence against women and children.

Currently, the MoM committee is led by Brigadier Omar Khan, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). (Department of Public Information)