No bail for break and enter and larceny accused

Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A man accused of break and enter and larceny pleaded not guilty on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly.
However, CCTV footage shows that he did indeed break into an Albouystown store and stole $5 million in cash and other items.
It is alleged that on August 18 and August 19, 2023 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown Ulrick Edwards broke into Shabana & Sons Liquor Mart & General Store. While there, he robbed Bibi Shabana Mohamed, $4.8 million in cash, $1million worth of GTT and Digicel phone cards, an Xbox valued at $60,000, and two cell phones.
Edwards allegedly also stole $30,000 and $355,000 in cash, property of Earl Khan and Jessica Singh, respectively.
When the accused made his appearance before Magistrate Daly, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The prosecutor objected bail, highlighting the seriousness of the offence committed.
The prosecutor told the court that Edwards was captured on CCTV cameras, and he was positively identified due to distinguishing marks on his body. Additionally, his fingerprints were discovered at the crime scene and were a positive match, partly due to his two missing fingers.
Consequently, the Magistrate refused bail and remanded Edwards to prison.
He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 24, 2023.
Guyana is the crown jewel for the world, while we borrowing money to eat and live in debts.
Oct 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed...
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – The turmoil in Venezuela, characterized by political instability, economic crisis, and a crumbling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]