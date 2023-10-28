No bail for break and enter and larceny accused

Kaieteur News – A man accused of break and enter and larceny pleaded not guilty on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly.

However, CCTV footage shows that he did indeed break into an Albouystown store and stole $5 million in cash and other items.

It is alleged that on August 18 and August 19, 2023 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown Ulrick Edwards broke into Shabana & Sons Liquor Mart & General Store. While there, he robbed Bibi Shabana Mohamed, $4.8 million in cash, $1million worth of GTT and Digicel phone cards, an Xbox valued at $60,000, and two cell phones.

Edwards allegedly also stole $30,000 and $355,000 in cash, property of Earl Khan and Jessica Singh, respectively.

When the accused made his appearance before Magistrate Daly, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The prosecutor objected bail, highlighting the seriousness of the offence committed.

The prosecutor told the court that Edwards was captured on CCTV cameras, and he was positively identified due to distinguishing marks on his body. Additionally, his fingerprints were discovered at the crime scene and were a positive match, partly due to his two missing fingers.

Consequently, the Magistrate refused bail and remanded Edwards to prison.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 24, 2023.