Govt. to spend $230M more on Mazaruni Prison access way

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon spend approximately $230million to improve the Mazaruni Prison’s new access way.
During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that 10 contractors have bid for the project. Notably, the contractors have bidden below the engineer’s estimate of $230,577,043.
Works on the project started in January 2022 by Navin and Sons Construction and were completed in August 2022. That contract was valued $66 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Construction of Exercise Bay at Georgetown Prison.
Construction of Exercise Bay at Timehri Prison.
Construction of Access Way to Mazaruni Prison.
Rehabilitation of Mazaruni Prison Dining Hall Region 7.
Rehabilitation of Mazaruni Prison Dormitory Region 7.
Construction of Scanning Room at Mazaruni Prison.
Construction of Mazaruni Prison Entrance Boundary Fence.
