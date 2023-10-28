GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball KO competition blows off today, October 28

Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Office Assistance Promotion Committee (GOAPC), in collaboration with Ice Berg Company, is gearing up to host an exhilarating ‘Bat your Own’ Inter-Ministries Tapeball cricket competition. The event, sponsored by Ice Berg Company, will feature an 11-a-side, 6 overs knockout (K.O) format and promises to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.
Scheduled for today, Saturday, October 28, the competition will kick off at 9:00 am on the National Culture Center Tarmac, where participants from various ministries will come together to showcase their cricketing prowess. The event not only promotes friendly competition but also fosters camaraderie and teamwork among government departments.
What makes this competition even more exciting is the generous contribution of medals by the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister Hugh Todd MP. These medals will be awarded to standout players, acknowledging their exceptional performance and dedication to the game.
James “Uprising” Lewis, a well-known figure in the local cricket community, serves as the coordinator for the competition.
Guyana is the crown jewel for the world, while we borrowing money to eat and live in debts.
Oct 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed...
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – The turmoil in Venezuela, characterized by political instability, economic crisis, and a crumbling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]