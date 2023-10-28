GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball KO competition blows off today, October 28

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Office Assistance Promotion Committee (GOAPC), in collaboration with Ice Berg Company, is gearing up to host an exhilarating ‘Bat your Own’ Inter-Ministries Tapeball cricket competition. The event, sponsored by Ice Berg Company, will feature an 11-a-side, 6 overs knockout (K.O) format and promises to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.

Scheduled for today, Saturday, October 28, the competition will kick off at 9:00 am on the National Culture Center Tarmac, where participants from various ministries will come together to showcase their cricketing prowess. The event not only promotes friendly competition but also fosters camaraderie and teamwork among government departments.

What makes this competition even more exciting is the generous contribution of medals by the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister Hugh Todd MP. These medals will be awarded to standout players, acknowledging their exceptional performance and dedication to the game.

James “Uprising” Lewis, a well-known figure in the local cricket community, serves as the coordinator for the competition.