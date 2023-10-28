Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

GMMAKA holds successful Second Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship

Oct 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association held its Second Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship at the Guyana National Gymnasium on the 22nd October 2023.

The GMMAKA is a Non-Profit Organization comprised of (15) branches dispatched across the Regions of (3) and (4). With seven of these participating teams present, the outstanding performances and skill level demonstrated by these contestants was incredibly satisfying. The host of the said event, Master Lloyd Ramnarine, would like to applaud his students for their hard work and determination through their Martial Arts battles and urges that within all battles there will be winners and losers.

However, he noted that being defeated should boost one’s self esteem to continue to work harder and reap success at that right moment.

The outstanding young performers and their medals.

The outstanding young performers and their medals.

Master Ramnarine would like to extend special thanks to his family who played a key role in the previous event and the board members along with all those who had participated to ensure the event was classified one of its kind.

Moreover (5) branches of the GMMAKA has recently commenced on the East Coast of Demerara. Listed:

☆ Graham’s Hall Primary School

☆ LBI Primary School

☆ BV Primary School

☆ Mon Repose Primary School

☆ Lusignan Primary School

Anyone who would like to join any of the new branches can contact the GMMAKA on Whatsapp on 698-6727, 689-9288, 681-1701, 698-7456 and 602-0591. Feel free to ask us about our other branches that we may have in region 3 and 4, a release from the organisation informed.

