Excitement heightens as Hamilton Green’s Cup draws nearer

Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for the showdown of the year as the Annual Hamilton Green’s Inter-Ward Knockout Football tournament prepares to kick off tomorrow, Sunday, October 29th, at the iconic Georgetown Football (GFC) ground, situated along North Road. This event promises three weeks of intense football action culminating in a grand final on November 12.
A remarkable total of thirty teams will grace the field, all vying for the prestigious Hamilton Green trophy and the grand prize of $500,000. The runner-up won’t leave empty-handed, with a respectable cash prize of $250,000, and the third-place finisher will take home $150,000.
The opening day of the tournament will treat fans to eight exhilarating matches; Sophia vs Mahaica at 6:00 pm, followed by Pouderoyen vs Festival City, Dem Amstel vs Timehri, Soesdyke vs Vengy FC, Herstelling vs Airy Hall, West Side Spartans vs North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss vs Belle West Stars and Bent Street vs Uitvlugt.
Adding to the excitement, Reunion Gold has joined the list of sponsors for this thrilling tournament. In addition to Reunion Gold, this event has garnered support from several esteemed organisations, including GTT, Namilco, Gafoors, EFT Reunion Manganese, Genequip, Superbet, IPA, E-Net, Busta, Cummings Electrical Company Limited, Toolsie Persaud Limited, BK International, Ivor Carrington, Baby Junior, New GPC Incorporated, Eddie Bobcat, Dr. Linden Dodson, Edmond Vieira, Dr. Colin Watson, Eton Cordis, John Fernandes Limited, New Thriving, and Star Party Rentals.
Guyana is the crown jewel for the world, while we borrowing money to eat and live in debts.
Oct 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed...
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – The turmoil in Venezuela, characterized by political instability, economic crisis, and a crumbling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]