EBDCA T20 Blast to conclude this weekend

Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association T20 Blast is set to conclude this weekend at Farm, East Bank, Demerara.
In semi final one at 09:00hrs, Herstelling A will play Demolition and at 13:00hrs Herstelling B will face North Soesdyke.
The final will be played tomorrow, Sunday.
Guyana is the crown jewel for the world, while we borrowing money to eat and live in debts.
Oct 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed...
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Oct 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – The turmoil in Venezuela, characterized by political instability, economic crisis, and a crumbling... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]