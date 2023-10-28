EBDCA T20 Blast to conclude this weekend

Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank Demerara Cricket Association T20 Blast is set to conclude this weekend at Farm, East Bank, Demerara.

In semi final one at 09:00hrs, Herstelling A will play Demolition and at 13:00hrs Herstelling B will face North Soesdyke.

The final will be played tomorrow, Sunday.