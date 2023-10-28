Courtney Gonsalves to be remembered by Region 2 Youth Cricket League with a cricket match

Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – A T20 hard-ball memorial match is slated for Sunday, November 5th at the Reliance Sport ground on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2 for former Essequibo and Guyana fast-bowler Courtney Gonsalves.

Courtney Gonsalves

The teams will feature players who would have played and was coached by Gonsalves.

Gonsalves died in 2013 at the age 60 due to illness in Canada.

His three sons, Roy, Gary (deceased) and Ian represented Essequibo in Inter-County cricket too, while Ian went on to play for Guyana youth team.

The Region 2 Youth Cricket League will be organizing the game. According to the Founder of the League, Devon Ramnauth, he is thrilled to remember this icon Essequibo cricketer who certainly left a legacy as an athlete and coach.

Ramnauth, who also attired for Guyana at the youth level, stated that this will be an annual event and Gonsalves’ services for the Cinderella County were unparalleled.

“It [is] about celebrating his life; we all know what coach-man had done for Essequibo for his unwavering and dedicated contribution to Essequibo’s cricket during his career as a cricketer and a qualified coach; so this game would certainly bring back a lot of memories,” Ramnauth declared.

Meanwhile, interested players on the coast and by extension Essequibo can contact Trevis Simon if they want to be a part of the day’s proceedings. Trophy prizes will be up for grabs.

