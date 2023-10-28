Citizens know murder witness’ kidnappers, want police to act

Kaieteur News – The men who kidnapped a murder witness last Thursday are reportedly well-known to the public and citizens are calling on the police to act by arresting them soonest.

In a letter to Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, the citizens who requested anonymity identified the kidnappers with the hope that investigators will nab and take them off the streets.

One of the kidnappers, is allegedly a relative of the suspects currently on remand for the murder of goldminer, Deon Stoll who was killed in May 2019. Kaieteur News had reported that the kidnappers threatened the murder witness that he would be killed if he testifies against the suspects on remand for the shooting death of the gold miner four years ago.

Eight suspects were charged in connection with the miner’s death: Wayne St. Hill, Shane “Demon” Morgan, Roberto Sankar, and Steve Rollox are on remand for the murder.

Meanwhile, the citizens in their letter to the Top Cop stated that the second kidnapper is reportedly an individual who was recently freed from a murder charge by the State.

According to reports, the kidnappers armed with a handgun traveling in a tinted white Toyota Allion with registration number PAE 8992, kidnapped a murder witness from Robb Street, Georgetown.

The murder witness was attacked by two men after stepping out of a location on Robb Street. One of the men was armed with a gun while the other had a baton. The baton- wielding man dealt the witness several blows to his body before he was forced into the car.

Kaieteur News understands that the car drove off and the gunmen took the witness to a location in Sophia. The witness recalled being taken to a yard with an old unpainted wooden house.

The gunmen reportedly patted him down and assaulted him as they threatened to take his life if he proceeds to testify against a named suspect. Kaieteur News learnt too that the suspect even called the gunmen from jail and asked to speak with the witness.

The suspect reportedly told the witness that he has been searching for him a long time and threatened that he will ‘take him down’.

The kidnappers even warned the witness that they know where his daughter and family live, so he needs to “keep his mouth shut”.

This is not the first time the witness was attacked. He was reportedly attacked two years ago and had fled. He returned recently but has somehow been located by the criminals.

Investigations are ongoing.