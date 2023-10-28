Latest update October 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Citizens demand ring-fencing, capped interest rates, return of oil blocks from ExxonMobil at protest

Oct 28, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Just over 100 Guyanese citizens braved the heat on Friday and protested in front of the Office of the President, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, demanding that ExxonMobil Guyana returns the “120 oil blocks” in the Stabroek Block by the end of the month. They also called for the government to cap all interest rates and “ring-fence” all future projects within the Block.

Scenes from Friday’s protest

Scenes from Friday’s protest

The protestors responded to a call for a “Day of Protest” by Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall for the government to invoke a provision in the lopsided ExxonMobil oil deal for the company to relinquish 20 percent of the Stabroek Block it currently holds.

Guyanese from across the country joined minibuses to answer the call. Some 38 persons traveled from Linden to the city while the others were from Georgetown, Berbice and Mahaica.

At 09:00hrs, they began their protest shouting, “We want back we oil blocks now”.  Standing with the protestors, Glenn Lall said that ExxonMobil has failed to provide evidence that it did not work during the COVID-19 lock-down.

“The one-year-extension is not valid, we must get back the 20 percent of our oil block from the Stabroek Basin now”, Glenn Lall said.

ExxonMobil is mandated by the contract to relinquish 20 percent of the Stabroek block this month, but the previous Granger-led administration had granted the company a one-year extension after it said that it could not do any exploration work during the COVID-19 period.

As it relates to the capping of interest rates, Lall explained, “Suriname does not accept interest rates, you (Govt.) are allowing ExxonMobil to rob this country billions of US in interest rate on every one of those projects. Why are you (Govt.) doing this to this Nation?”

“Poor people is suffering in this country,” another protestor shouted on camera and a woman broke down in tears as she said that “God give Guyana oil for a blessing and not a curse”.

Protestors also called on the government to ring-fence the “sixth oil project” and all future projects. The current oil deal does not include ring-fencing and the PPP/C government does not want to renegotiate with the oil giant to have that included.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, agrees that had ring-fencing been included, Guyana would have been raking in more profits from the Stabroek Block.

However, he made it clear that his government will not go the route of renegotiating with ExxonMobil to ring-fence future projects because of the principle of sanctity of contract.

It is important to note that without ring-fencing, the other profitable projects will be used to subsidise the project, which can cause overall profits to diminish.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 27, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana is the crown jewel for the world, while we borrowing money to eat and live in debts.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

21st edition of the South American 10k Road Race Classic billed for November 5

21st edition of the South American 10k Road Race Classic billed for...

Oct 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed...
Read More
Markram fires as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller

Markram fires as South Africa edge Pakistan in...

Oct 28, 2023

Teams seeking turnaround, as action-packed weekend bowls off today

Teams seeking turnaround, as action-packed...

Oct 28, 2023

GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball KO competition blows off today, October 28

GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball KO competition...

Oct 28, 2023

Bird singing competition set for Sunday at National Stadium

Bird singing competition set for Sunday at...

Oct 28, 2023

Courtney Gonsalves to be remembered by Region 2 Youth Cricket League with a cricket match

Courtney Gonsalves to be remembered by Region 2...

Oct 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • We were once in their shoes

    Kaieteur News – The turmoil in Venezuela, characterized by political instability, economic crisis, and a crumbling... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]