Bird singing competition set for Sunday at National Stadium

Kaieteur Sports – Dead Sound racing will be hosting a bird singing competition on Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The event is being organised as part of their annual Pinktober/Cancer Awareness activity and all proceeds will go to the Guyana Cancer Institute.

Action will commence at 05:45hrs and 10 races are carded for the day. Entrance fee per bird $10,000, and one count man and two observers will be allowed per bird; each race will last for five minutes. Refreshments will be on sale.

Among the sponsors on board are GTT, Extreme Construction, Dave (USA), Khan (USA), Antonio, All Star, Baradon construction, Top Notch Contracting Services, Amarol and Sons, Express Engineering Services, Red Man Pet Shop, Bird and the Restless and Sanjay from the USA.

For more information competitors can contact Phill 688 0610, Vick 619 9875 or Alvil 673 9492.