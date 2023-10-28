$900k bail for man who shot bystanders in West Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Smith was granted bail in the sum of $900,000 on Friday after he had indiscriminately discharged his firearm into a crowd, which resulted in three persons being injured on October 16, 2023.

Smith is accused of discharging a loaded firearm in the public with the intent to maim, disfigure, or cause them grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Smith and Rondel Reyes were engaged in a violent altercation. Smith left the scene and subsequently returned with a knife and a gun. He indiscriminately shot into a crowd that resulted in Husain Campbell and Keshawn Fraser, two bystanders, being shot.

Reyes was also wounded during the altercation with Smith.

Smith made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Leron Daly on October 20, 2023 when he was remanded. The prosecutor had objected to bail on the ground that the accused has a history of similar offences.

However, when Smith made his second appearance on Friday, the prosecutor was unable to confirm whether the defendant was indeed convicted. As a result, the Magistrate granted bail and included “strict reporting conditions.”

The Magistrate instructed Smith to report to the police on a regular basis, refrain from contacting the Virtual Complainants (VC), and keep a distance of at least 100 yards between him and them.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Stacy Goodings.