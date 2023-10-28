21st edition of the South American 10k Road Race Classic billed for November 5

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to host the 21st edition of the South American Road Race Classic 2023, following an official launching held yesterday at the Racquet Centre. The event is primed to kick off at 3:00pm on November 5, from the Police Sports Club ground, located on Barrack and Parade Streets in Eve Leary, Kingston.

This year’s edition is expected to feature over 174 athletes hailing from seven different nations, with Guyana serving as the host country. Among these participants, 25 athletes will represent nations outside of Guyana. This event, which had its inaugural run in 2002, was originally conceived to cater to countries without the luxury of synthetic tracks.

Guyana, Panama, and Suriname were the pioneering hosts, and over the years, we’ve witnessed the active involvement of various Caribbean and South American nations.

So far, seven countries have confirmed their participation in the event, including Guadeloupe, St. Vincent, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Martinique, and of course, Guyana. Meanwhile, according to Amanda Herdmonstine, the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), “We are still awaiting confirmation from at least five more countries in the coming days.”

The event caters to both senior and junior athletes, with seniors competing in the 10k race, while juniors will take on the 5k race.

AAG’s Head, Herdmonstine, expressed her pride in being part of this year’s event, stating, “I am very proud to be a part of this event for yet another year. I have been involved since its inception. We started with many countries participating, but over the years, overseas participation has declined significantly. So, for the 21st edition, we went back to the drawing board and successfully garnered participation from our Caribbean counterparts.”

For interested athletes, a fee of G$1000 will secure their spot in this year’s championship. The winners of the senior 10k race will receive the following prizes: the first-place finisher will be awarded US$1000, the second-place will secure US$800, while the third and fourth-place finishers will take home US$600 and US$400, respectively.