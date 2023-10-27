West Berbice rice farms to be irrigated until March 2024-MMA/ADA

Kaieteur News – In light of soaring temperatures and water concerns of rice farmers in the West Berbice area, General Manager of the Mahaica Mahaica Abary, Agricultural Development Agency (MMA/ADA), Mahendranauth Ramjit said the area will be irrigated from this week until March 2024.

This is to cater for those farmers who would be harvesting late in the season, he said, since not all farmers may harvest or finish ploughing their fields at the same time.

He told this publication that some farmers are still concerned about not having enough water for their farms but he assured that with the measures being put in place by the agency, he does not foresee any issue. “We are on program and there are no changes. Irrigation starts when all farmers have tilled their land and so far, we have reports that about 80% of them are finished,” he said.

Ramjit expressed hope that by next week, the additional 20% of farms will be ploughed which will be in time for the lands to be irrigated, a process which normally starts in November and runs up to February. This year it will be no different but, those farmers who are late will be catered for, he reiterated.

Ramjit told this publication about measures the organization had in place to counter the El Nino dry weather conditions which would ensure that there is enough water to adequately irrigate rice farms under its purview. “The water will be recycled, rotated and reused to irrigate fields, as part of the conservation mechanisms in place. Last crop, we did a lot of conservation so we have enough water to last through the entire next crop.”

He said since the Hydromet Department of the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the El Nino weather phenomenon can last as far as April 2024, the opportunity was taken to implement various methods to save water. “Some of the mechanisms in place include water rationing, salt monitoring in the rivers, and recycling.”

He explained that recycling is a process in which water that is drained or overflows from one field can be used again to irrigate or flood another field if the need arises.

When asked about reservoir levels since it was a concern highlighted by the farmers, the GM noted that, “we have adequate water to take us through the next crop.”

He further explained that this is not the first time that they agency has faced such a situation, since in 2015, there was a severe drought which the agency managed to overcome.

West Coast Berbice farmers recently raised concerns about the water level in the canals surrounding their fields as they keep a watchful eye on the ongoing dry weather.